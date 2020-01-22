Jan. 23 marks the end of the three day blood drive hosted by the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks at Missouri State University.
MSU has partnered with the center multiple times in the past, according to Marketing Manager of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Chris Pilgrim.
Pilgrim said that while they do not have all the numbers for Monday, Tuesday had an “underwhelming turnout” of donators. Pilgrim hopes to spread the word before the end of the drive, and encourages students to donate blood for future causes.
“Community Blood Center of the Ozarks provides blood for 40 area hospitals,” Pilgrim said. “It’s local blood for local patients. Students should give because you never know when you’re going to need blood. It’s estimated that 90% of our population by age 70 will need blood at some point in their lives. It’s an important activity and you need to give to feel good and help patients.”
The Center’s website confirms that if students do not know their blood type, it can be tested and determined while donating.
Pilgrim said the blood drive will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday. Located in the Plaster Student Union’s third floor ballroom, students who attend and donate will receive a free maroon long sleeve shirt as well as free Little Caesars pizza to eat.