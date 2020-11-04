After multiple police and military shootings and an address from the country’s president, protests over Nigeria’s security forces continue.
The focal point of the protests, which began in early October, mirrors the global protests that began earlier this year after the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd: police brutality.
Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) is a unit created in 1992 to arrest violent criminals by using covert tactics such as plain-clothes patrols and radio monitoring, according to the Aljazeera Media Network, a news channel headquartered in Qatar.
The protests sparked after a video of SARS operatives shooting an unarmed man, then leaving the scene, went viral on Oct. 3, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.
On Oct. 5, Delta Police Command spokeswoman Onome Onovwakpoyeya said in a statement that the video was a misleading fabrication of “criminally minded people who do not see anything good in the police.”
Onovwakpoyeya said the real incident occurred when an arrested suspect injured himself jumping off of a police truck and falling to the ground. The police attempted to rescue him but were forced to leave the scene for their own safety as an angry mob formed and attacked them.
SARS’ use of excessive force on civilians has been condemned by Amnesty International. According to their website, Amnesty International is an independently funded research and lobbying organization dedicated to protecting human rights worldwide.
Between January 2017 and May 2020, Amnesty International documented 82 cases of torture, ill treatment and extra-judicial execution by SARS operatives.
Protests became public nationwide after the viral video post on Oct. 3 and were met with lethal response from the Nigerian police force on Oct. 20, according to Amnesty International.
38 protesters died as police opened fire and 12 more died the following day, according to the Associated Press.
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari delivered a televised address to the country on Oct. 22.
“The government will not allow anybody or any groups to disrupt the peace of the nation,” Buhari said during his speech. “Under no circumstances would this be tolerated.”
During his speech, Buhari said 11 policemen died in the protests but did not mention the deaths of civilians.
Although the protests toward police brutality began with demanding the dissolution of SARS, they have broadened to address overall police reform.
The Nigerian police responded by dissolving SARS on Oct. 11, according to a press release from the inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu.
Police forces later announced on Oct. 13 that a new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team will “fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS.”
As of Oct. 24, the death toll from the demonstrations had risen to at least 69 dead civilians according to the Associated Press. It is unknown whether these were due to Nigerian police or SARS.
According to BBC News, the protests have resulted in looting of shops, malls and government warehouses across several cities. The Nigerian government said some of the government warehouses that were looted contained agricultural supplies and food meant to be distributed in case of further lockdowns caused by COVID-19.
The Nigerian police force tweeted on Oct. 25 that Adamu had ordered officers to "use all legitimate means to halt a further slide into lawlessness."