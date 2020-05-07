Farmers Market of the Ozarks is the region's only year-round farmers market, and at the end of March they became one of the first farmers markets in the country to switch to drive-thru in response to COVID-19. This new system inspired dozens of other markets around the country to change over to drive-thru.
Due to the recent restrictions put in place by the state and health department, the farmers market was given a choice to make overnight: close up until further notice, or become a drive-thru market.
Wanting to provide local food to the Springfield community, the market created a two-line drive-thru service system to safely serve as many customers as possible. What was once an 80 vendor market, has now dropped down to about 35 vendors.
Jesse Stone, market manager of Farmers Market of the Ozarks, has worked in the farmers market since it opened seven years ago, first as a vendor, then she became a manager in January 2019.
“We went from serving around 10,000 people a day, to about 500 cars on a Saturday,” Stone said.
Stone said many vendors, mostly artisans, were unable to make the switch to drive-thru because of their business format.
“If you need lettuce, you need lettuce, but you don't have time to consider if you want a beautiful handmade bowl,” Stone said.
Patty Johnson, co-owner of Reborn Co., has been selling candles at the farmers market with her husband for five years.
“We're 100% handmade from start to finish,” Johnson said. “We do everything from the burn label, we wick them, pour them, design the scent, label it, we do everything by hand.”
While Johnson does have an online store, over 25% of her income comes from selling products at the market. She didn’t participate in the first two weeks of the drive-thru market because she didn’t believe people would buy candles at the start of the pandemic.
After doing an Instagram survey, Johnson discovered her regular customers were interested in buying candles in the drive-thru, so she has been participating the past five weeks.
“The turnout has been amazing,” Johnson said. “People have waited in line for an hour and a half to get through the whole line.”
Johnson said though she is taking a risk by going out in public, strangers thank her for continuing to work and sell her products.
“Some Saturdays we're selling just as much as we do during the summer in peak season,” Johnson said.
Though the remaining vendors are doing financially well, Farmers Market of the Ozarks is a non-profit business, earning their money through fundraising events which they currently are unable to host.
Stone said the organization may become bankrupt and are currently looking for sponsors to help with rent costs.
“Our director had to step down because we can't pay her,” Stone said.
Stone said while the organization is struggling financially, she is grateful for their tight knit, supportive community.
Stone stressed the benefits of buying local during the pandemic in relation to public health and the economy.
“The farmer’s hands and your hands are literally the only hands that touch your (produce) when you buy local,” Stone said. “Whereas if you buy (produce) at a big box store, the workers, the processors, the handlers, the truckers on that end, the truckers on this end, the employees restocking it, the shoppers, are all touching it.”
Stone said when you buy local from the market you are helping working farmers keep their farms and feed their families.
As cars are waiting in line, Stone dresses up as a giant carrot and walks up and down the car line with a thank you sign.
“It is a long wait, so pick your favorite podcast, and enjoy beautiful Saturday at the market,” said Stone.
The Farmers Market of the Ozarks will be in drive-thru format through the end of May. They are expecting to open up to foot traffic at the beginning of June and follow social distancing guidelines.