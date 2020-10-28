Springfield’s Alamo Drafthouse recently announced their temporary closure in order to conserve resources amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the lack of new movie releases, their halting of business activities were effective immediately.
John Martin, a co-owner of Alamo, tagged his name on a statement released from the company’s Facebook page on Oct. 12. He detailed that all upcoming screenings were canceled and anyone who pre-ordered tickets would receive refunds. Any questions should be directed to hr@rockridgeprincipals.com
“This is a terribly difficult and disappointing decision, but we’re hopeful that by pausing now, we’ll be able to reopen once a steady stream of new releases resumes,” the post read, “We’ll be back.”
Hailey Mallett, an employee at the Springfield location, has found herself out of a job at Alamo for the near future.
While the company provided financial assistance when they first closed due to the pandemic in March, the employees have yet to hear of aid this time around.
“One manager is posting job opportunities in our group chat, which is nice of her,” Mallett said.
This is not an unfamiliar experience, as the March lockdown forced them to close their doors as well.
“Only one manager was really there for us,” Mallett said. “Some other managers wrote heartfelt emails and gave us their numbers in case we needed to contact them for any reason.”
Bradley Balsters, an MSU alumni and staff member, attended a movie at the Alamo several weeks before it closed again. He said COVID-19 precautions included keeping seating between groups empty, requiring online pre orders for food and drinks, and temperature checks. Based on the theater Bradley was in, he didn’t find it very busy.
“I’d say it was about half new releases and half classic films,” Bradley said.
This is not the first Alamo Drafthouse location to suffer the effects of COVID-19. Springfield joins the ranks of 12 other Alamo Drafthouses across the country that have had to temporarily close their doors in recent weeks for similar reasons, according to drafthouse.com
“They are just taking things week by week,” Mallett said.