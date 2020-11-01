The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted sectors of the economy, shutting doors permanently and laying out an uncertain future for small business and public services. Springfield has not been immune to this toll.
As of August, Springfield still boasted an 8.5% unemployment rate, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, ranking 88 out of 389 metropolitan areas.
While some economic recovery has occurred across the United States since the onset of the pandemic, the institution of restrictions and lockdowns has devastated revenues and interrupted daily life for nearly seven months for hundreds of thousands of small businesses, according to statistics by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis.
This depicts substantial economic strain in the first month (April) of the first quarter in 2020, growth in the remaining two (May, June) months, and a shrinking GDP in all three months (July, August, September) of the 3rd quarter, however maintaining a higher average than the first quarter.
Greene County received $34 million in grant money to help mitigate the effects of COVID-19 from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), a federal government stimulus package. The county commission is distributing the funds through a structure that focuses on provisional support, COVID-19 expenses, public health, medical and payroll, among other related costs.
For some Springfield businesses, the financial aid didn’t come soon enough. Independent bars Billiards and Falstaff’s Local both permanently shut their doors in May.
Billiards, a pool hall and Springfield staple that served food, drinks and comedy for over 30 years, received public grief when they announced their closure on May 29.
“For all of this, we are grateful to have been a part of your weekend plans, entertainment options and life events,” Billiards’ final social media post read. “I don’t feel this Facebook post will be an adequate expression of my personal appreciation for the experiences I’ve had, nor could I express the gratitude the ownership and I have for the amazing staff members that have graced us with their skills over the years.”
Matt Morrow, president of the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce said the toll the virus has taken on businesses is not unique to any one industry, although it has impacted them in different ways.
Morrow used businesses like Zenith Climbing Center, Druff’s and 5 Pound Apparel as examples of quick adaptation and innovation at the onset of the crisis.
Another Springfield establishment, Normans Bridal, is an example of the wide variety of industries lockdowns and restrictions have affected.
Elizabeth Stoner, owner of the downtown wedding dress shop, said she was forced to close for six weeks at the beginning of the pandemic. Weddings and similar events were canceled and postponed, effectively halting their cash flow. However, her company qualified for the Paycheck Protection Program (a loan through the CARES Act to incentivize small businesses to keep workers on the payroll) loan through the Small Business Association, so her employees maintained an income.
Upon reopening in May, business got off to a quick rebound as brides returned to Normans.
“Many of our sales representatives had told us about many small bridal stores across the country that have closed over the summer,” Stoner said. “I think we will find at the end of this many of the small stores and some of the very large stores will be the most affected.”
Despite this, Stoner showed optimism for the future.
“I have great hopes that we will all bounce back and be stronger than ever.”
Mama Jean’s, a local natural market and grocery store chain, has remained busy throughout the pandemic, with adjustments in how to best serve their customers.
Some of these adjustments include making events virtual, offering curbside service, adjusting hours and putting the “bring your own bag/getting rid of plastic bag” campaign on hold.
Amber Wilkerson, Mama Jean’s operations and communications director, said she is encouraged by the overwhelming support of the community and the difference daily sacrifices have made in limiting the spread of the virus and helping ensure the survival of local businesses.
“We are all in this together, and we all need to support each other,” Wilkerson said.
Morrow shares similar optimism for the future.
“The innovation and courage we’ve seen from businesses is inspiring,” Morrow said. “Many of them have maintained a positive attitude and a focus on meeting the needs of their employees and customers with the highest standard of excellence.”
Another impacted business was regional chain Neighbor’s Mill Bakery and Cafe. Owners and operators Clif and Lauren Brown were faced with a tough outlook, resorting to take-out and delivery only.
Currently, as the city allows for limited seating, Neighbors Mill is offering a blend of dine-in and carry-out services, which has become more of an expectation rather than an option over the course of the pandemic.
“I’d like to say things will get better soon for everyone, but we’re also not naive to the fact that things might stay hard for a while longer,” Clif said. “I think our business community has been adaptive, collaborative and supportive, which makes Springfield a special place.
“We have to remind ourselves that this is new territory for everyone.”
Neighbors Mill, which Clif considers fortunate enough to still be open, has attempted to be as transparent, flexible and honest as possible with customers and staff. In return, they ask that consumers be understanding, patient and wear a mask.
“I think small and locally-owned businesses are the lifeblood of our community,” Clif said. “I think the emphasis our city puts on supporting local is something unique and wonderful.”
Confusion in the allotment of CARES Act funding through the Small Business Administration (a government agency responsible for supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses) has cost the lives of companies and put millions out of work, based on articles published by the Journal of Accountability, Credit Union Times, and a wide variety of news sources.
The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce continues to provide support for businesses by designing a guide and helping them through the application process of loans. They hosted a virtual program detailing instructions and eligibility prior to the Sept. 30 deadline, which further distributed grants from the Greene County CARES Act Relief Fund. The Chamber reported a significant influx of over 300 small businesses before the cutoff date.
COVID-19 has impacted different industries in different ways, and Springfield businesses have proven this diversification. Despite these challenging times, many of these shop owners show optimism for a brighter future.