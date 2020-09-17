Missouri State University’s COVID-19 Response Team is setting up booths around campus for any non-symptomatic MSU students and staff to saliva test for COVID-19. The testing will continue throughout the semester until Thanksgiving.
MSU has begun saliva testing non-symptomatic students around campus to help design COVID-19 preventative programs through demographic information.
Andrew Englert, associate director of university safety, said their team will have booths posted around campus with the goal of collecting 96 student samples and 24 employee samples each week until Thanksgiving.
Below is the rest of this week’s schedule:
- Thursday at 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at Professional Building east entrance
- Friday at 9 a.m.-11 a.m. at the Plaster Student Union south side (table area west of Siceluff)
David Claborn, director of the master of public health program, public health and sports medicine at MSU, said the questionnaire participants fill out prior to taking the test, provides the COVID-19 Response Team with in-depth background information on student involvement in on-campus clubs and off-campus employment.
“This program also provides some information on overall infection rates and what is going on with transmission outside of simple counts of the number of infections,” Claborn said.
The test involves putting a sample in a vial using a funnel, according to Englert. The individual snaps the lid shut on the funnel, removes the funnel, replaces the lid with a cap. Lastly, the individual shakes the vial, labels and packages their sample for mailing.
The samples are sent to Clinical Reference Laboratory in Lenexa, Kansas by FedEx at the end of each day.
Englert said test results should be back by the end of the following day.
Missouri State tweeted Tuesday that students and staff don’t need to book an appointment but should wait 30 minutes after eating or drinking anything before taking the test.
According to Clinical Reference Laboratory’s privacy practices page, no information from the collected samples is sold.
“Similarly, other than as disclosed in this policy, we will not disclose any of your information, except when we have your permission or under special circumstances, such as when we believe in good faith that the law requires it or under circumstances described in this Policy,” the page said.