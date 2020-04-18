In an effort to provide relief to Americans affected by COVID-19, the Trump administration budgeted for a $2 trillion stimulus fund as of March 2020.
The COVID-19 relief plan promises that individuals are given the full package of $1,200 and married couples $2,400, with an addition of $500 for each qualifying child.
Given those parameters, there are groups of Americans left out of the fund entirely.
Single filers with an income exceeding $99,000-$198,000 do not qualify for a check, but what has proven to be more controversial is individuals over the age of 16 claimed as a dependent will not receive a stimulus check and their parents will not receive $500, as they would with a younger child.
This group is primarily college students, which make up a large portion of the population and have a substantial effect on the economy.
Educationdata.org confirmed through the National Center for Education Statistics there were 21.9 million students enrolled in colleges or universities between 2018 and 2019.
The exact amount of students claimed as a dependent is unknown, but Missouri State senior Kate Barnstable is one of these students that fall under this category.
“I filed for unemployment and was lucky enough to get it, only to find out I would receive $126 per week,” Barnstable said.
Barnstable said the unemployment checks are not enough financial support and the stimulus check would help her pay for rent and groceries.
This is Barnstable’s first year on her own outside of her job as a resident assistant, which covered her room and board.
“This is my first year as an actual college student, and because I was an RA for three years it didn’t matter that I was a dependent,” Barnstable said.
Another student facing financial strain is senior and special education major Emily Davidson.
“It is ridiculous because I truly believe college students are the ones most affected here,” Davidson said.
Davidson said she feels most college students are largely restaurant or small business workers because those are the only entry-level jobs attainable to them, but with these businesses cutting staff many students have found themselves out of a job.
“With campus closing, students have had to uproot their whole lives by moving, changing jobs, and transition to online classes without being compensated for any of it,” Davidson said.
Davidson is an essential worker at an adult disability center and covers all of her financial needs on her own.
“I was going to use that $1,200 to pay for my summer classes to avoid adding to my student loans,” Davidson said.
Whether it is the $1,200 or $500, young adults are not being supported in the areas they are struggling in.
Students are finding other outlets for financial support, like sophomore Roberta Kerosevic.
“I asked for help from MSU from the coronavirus aid they are providing and was given the amount I needed,” Kerosevic said.
To access this, visit the Missouri State website and search for the “COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Application” and fill out the information accordingly.