On Monday, June 1, Missouri State University Diversity and Inclusion hosted a summer Tough Talks via Zoom. The event allowed both Missouri State faculty and students to share their opinions about the ongoing George Floyd protests in a safe space.
Floyd was an black man killed via asphyxiation due to a police officer kneeling on his neck for over eight minutes. This event sparked protests across the country about the nature of police brutality and racism, mainly against black minorities.
The event was hosted by the vice presidents of diversity and inclusion Ashley Raines and Tabitha Haynes and drew in over 60 participants.
The meeting allowed participants to speak their opinions and/or type them into the chat. A majority of the participants echoed the same message: They are tired.
Kimberly Martin, director of multicultural programs and services, said the past week had emotionally drained her. She had spent the majority of her time speaking to her friends about what they could do during the situation.
Martin said she was glad to teach, but argued that participants need to reject the mindset of “thinking the oppressed need to educate the oppressors.” People should be able to educate themselves on a subject and not be told what to do and where to go by others.
Kyler Sherman-Wilkins, assistant sociology and anthropology professor, spoke on how modern times are stressful for him. He said even if he and people around him cannot find words or join in protests, being around during this time is enough.
“It's been really hard and difficult to navigate how to react to this,” Sherman-Wilkins said. “I feel like numbness is one thing that comes up all the time. And then I also feel like there's this pressure to do more for me. You know, I don't know if anyone else necessarily needs to hear this, something that I've reconciled or thought about was for any person of color who can find themselves to post something or protest, I think that just being alive at this time is enough. And so that's something that I have to remind myself.”
Some students instead of speaking on racism spoke on voting, and how by voting better leadership will be formed for the country.
Curtis Vaughn, senior geography major, said students need to be better informed on how to vote and have an easier time finding polls.
He suggested a "pipeline for ethical political leadership” to directly interact with students and inform them. He also mentioned wanting an “unbiased leadership development path.” This would help students enter politics and create organizations to better the future, without being biased by outside influences.
Sydney Paul, graduate health administration student, said as a white person, black people do not owe her “friendship, solidarity or anything at all.” White people should advocate expecting a bond to form over time, and not just expect an immediate bond due to that advocacy, she said.
“We should do this work with nothing in return but hoping that black folks' lives be equitable,” Paul said. “If you are doing this work and expecting something in return, and do not want to hear rhetoric about how white people are systemically dangerous towards black folks or be okay with being unwelcome around black folks, then you have work to do.”
Students spoke on the recent actions of the police and certain events of police brutality, and how they have been hard to watch.
Audrey Koch, sophomore nursing major, said the modern response of the police is one of her biggest concerns. Koch said police are the protectors of the community and should be held accountable at higher standards but questioned why they weren’t being held to these standards.
“So, why is it that when one intentionally kills, they are presented with a lesser sentence than an ordinary citizen would?” Koch asked. “Shouldn't they have the same or a harsher sentence because their job is to protect the community and make all citizens feel safer?”
Koch added that all the police she knew were honored by their positions as protectors, and is bothered by officers actions so much because "one cop with the wrong mindset can destroy the name of those that want to do good.”
Michelle Gavel, MSU financial aid coordinator, said she is tired of educating her children, specifically her 9 year old son, on “colorblindness.” Gavel said while white parents do not have to teach their children about being seen in a negative light, she does. Her key for the year is to help people fix that problem.
“People say they are blind, ‘I don't see race or I don't see color,’” Gavel said. “No, you see me, and when you see me, you automatically have a response. I want you to acknowledge that. I want you to do your work on fixing that because you see me.”
Lyle Foster, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology, warned participants against just moving past the events of this year to resume courses in the fall. He recommended that people should pay attention and monitor the situation closely to see what to do next.
"We have to be cautious that this is not business as usual,” Foster said. “When we come back from summer (to) fall, we'll be fooling ourselves to just turn the lights on in the classroom and to say, ‘Welcome Back.’ It's really nice to be able to talk openly about how we can all, no matter what facet of the community you're part of, how can we begin to navigate, how can we build trust? We can’t build trust today, but how can we build honesty, how can we change this?”
Around the time the Tough Talks started, MSU President Clif Smart sent out a campus wide statement condemning racism. Smart vowed to uphold the three public affairs pillars of ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement in the wake of what is happening. Smart also promised to educate students on diverse cultural consciousness, increase the level of diverse viewpoints and hire and retain diverse staff.