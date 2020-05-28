At 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, Springfield resident Rae Meyers was returning to her apartment in Apple Court when her dog ran out of her grasp with the leash still attached.
Meyers' dog, Regs, ran to the Ebbets Field parking lot where she found him scared and crying.
“A fry cook had thrown a whole gallon of grease on (Regs) screaming about how he’s in danger,” Meyers said in a Facebook post on May 26.
In the post, Meyers said her dog never put the cook in danger, and the leash should have indicated its owner was following behind.
Apple Court Apartments are neighbors with Ebbets Field, a sports-centric bar and grill, both located on Walnut Street, and Meyers stated in her post this proves she was not far behind Regs.
“He (Regs) didn’t lunge at you, he didn’t even come near you, yet you threw (the grease) at him from across the lot,” said Meyers in the Facebook post.
The cook said he was lucky the dog didn’t kill him, but Regs was never a risk, and animal abuse is a serious issue, Meyers added in the post.
Ebbets Field addressed the issue in a Facebook post at 3:01 p.m. on May 26, apologizing for the incident.
“The incident was addressed immediately with staff members involved and we are attempting to contact the neighbor personally, to rectify the situation,” the Ebbets Field Facebook post stated.
Meyers made an additional post to Facebook, stating the owners of Ebbets Field, Bryan Properties, did get in contact with her and asked what she needed done in light of that morning’s incident.
“They (Bryan Properties) have offered to pay for Regs to be groomed and receive a check up, and apologized,” Meyers said in the follow-up post.
Ericka Peppers, director of operations at Bryan Properties, said they’ve handled the situation privately to Meyers’ satisfaction and, “...are rectifying it with our staff on how to handle situations in the future.”
Meyers made a final post to the Missouri State Gals Sell Your Stuff Facebook group, asking members to stop threatening Ebbets as her dog is okay and the situation was handled.
Ebbets Field put out an additional statement May 27 to Facebook clarifying Regs was not injured and said, “Our aim is to ensure the situation is remedied to the complete satisfaction of those involved.”
Rae Meyers did not respond to repeated attempts from The Standard seeking comment for this story.