Missouri State University President Clif Smart announced in a campus-wide email Monday, Oct. 19 that the fall semester will continue on, with no changes, based on the number of COVID-19 cases on campus.
MSU reported 31 cases of COVID-19 within the past seven days, as of Oct. 19.
The email said finals will continue as originally scheduled.
"While we’ve seen large improvements in the number of positive COVID-19 cases since early September, we need to stay vigilant," Smart said in the email.
The highest number of reported COVID-19 cases were between Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, according to MSU's COVID-19 Information Center Dashboard. During this time, there were 383 reported cases.
Every week since this peak in cases, COVID-19 cases have decreased.
As of Oct. 19, there are eight students isolating in Kentwood Hall and no students quarantine at The Q Hotel Suites.
In his email, Smart advised students to take precautions for themselves and others by washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing.