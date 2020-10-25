The third and final presidential debate took place Thursday, Oct. 22 between incumbent Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.
The 90-minute debate was hosted by NBC News White House Correspondent Kristen Welker and covered six topics: fighting COVID-19, national security, American families, race in America, climate change and leadership.
After each question from the moderator in this debate, both candidates would be allowed two uninterrupted minutes to respond while the other candidate’s microphone was muted. Following both candidates’ responses, an open discussion took place with neither candidate’s microphone muted. In previous dates, moderators did not have the ability to mute the candidates' microphones, which allowed for frequent interruption.
Trump opened the discussion on COVID-19 by citing ongoing vaccine trials by companies Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and Pfizer that would complete successful testing by the year’s end and the vaccine would be distributed by the military. Biden said that Trump didn’t have a clear plan and that there wasn’t a prospect for a vaccine to be released this year.
The candidates also addressed the balance between opening the country early and risking higher infection rates versus economic suffering from a prolonged state of being shut down.
Biden said he wasn’t ruling out more shutdowns, but they would need to have standards, referencing schools’ needs for financial support to maintain safe environments.
Trump critiqued the Democratic Party’s stance on keeping businesses and schools shut down for too long in that it resulted in prolonged economic suffering. Trump said schools were ready to begin progressively reopening and that the transmittal rate to teachers is low.
For discussion on national security, Welker opened by stating that top intelligence officials had confirmed that Russia and Iran are working to influence the General Election and have obtained voter registration information, with Iran sending intimidating messages to Florida voters.
The candidates also addressed the country’s relations with North Korea.
“I have a very good relationship with (Kim Jung Un),” Trump said “He’s a different kind of a guy but he probably thinks the same about me. And, there’s no war. Seoul is 25 miles away. Millions of people would be dead right now.”
Biden stood by the stance the Obama administration took with supporting the South Korean military and refusing to meet with Kim Jung Un, unless it was under the condition of negotiating a decrease in North Korea’s nuclear capacity.
Trump addressed his position on healthcare by saying he wants to terminate Obamacare in favor of privatized healthcare, stating the majority of Americans strongly support their own private insurance policies.
Biden said he would alter Obamacare and call it Bidencare, with a stronger emphasis on reduced premiums and drug prices, guided around the principle that healthcare is a right and not a privilege.
Biden said his plans for addressing climate change include rejoining the Paris Accord and making China abide by what they agreed. Trump criticized the Paris Accord for being overly costly and for having unfair standards between countries.
Welker’s final question was what each candidate, if elected, would say on their inauguration day to the Americans who didn’t vote for them.
“We are going to get back to where we were before that plane flew in from China, and we are on the road to recovery,” Trump said. “But, if (Biden) gets in, you will have a depression the likes of which you have never seen. Your 401k’s will go to hell, and it’ll be a sad day for this country.”
“We can grow this economy, and we can stop systemic racism,” Biden said. “What is on the ballot is the character of this country: decency, respect, honor, treating people with dignity, making sure that everyone has an even chance. I’m going to make sure you get that. You haven’t been getting that the last four years.”