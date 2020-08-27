With the first week of the semester under students’ belts, Missouri State announced 141 new positive cases of COVID-19 on campus from the week of Aug. 16.
President Clif Smart discussed the increase of cases in his Aug. 25 Clif’s Notes.
A member of MSU’s COVID-19 Information Center told The Standard on Aug. 26 that no specific clusters of student demographics or possible outbreak sources have been identified yet.
Weekly COVID-19 cases are tracked and updated continually by MSU’s COVID-19 Information Center. On Aug. 25, the center reported three new positive test results from employees out of the overall 141 new cases and 473 tests administered in the past seven days.
President Smart’s blog post on August 17 also details that the university’s COVID Response Team went fully online in order to handle student cases in real time. In addition to serving as a reporting and information hub, the response team’s capabilities include giving guidance to individuals that report exposure or positive testing, advising how to best isolate or quarantine if necessary, and tracing possible contact and exposure to sources of the virus.
MSU is sourcing all testing to a vendor capable of providing results in 24-48 hours, and by Sept. 1 will have procured the entirety of The Q Hotel and Suites as a quarantine accommodation site for residential students with confirmed positive test results, Smart said in his blog post.
Active cases are also monitored throughout the county by the Greene County Health Department’s Recovery Dashboard, which shows an increase in cumulative cases from 2,076 cases on Aug. 17 to 2,633 cases by Aug 25. The dashboard indicated 1,196 cases prior to the beginning of the month, meaning that the case count has increased by 120% in August alone — so far.
MSU’s COVID-19 Information Center directs that “if you are experiencing unexplained symptoms of COVID-19, you should be assessed by a physician.” The list of symptoms includes having a fever, cough, nausea, headache or sore throat, and several others. They advise to see a physician for assessment as soon as possible by contacting their primary care provider or contacting Magers at 417-836-4000.