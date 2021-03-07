Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, Congressperson Billy Long, and former Attorney General John Ashcroft were joined with others at the 2021 Republican Lincoln Days conference on Mar. 6. The one-day conference included sessions discussing voter integrity, meeting local representatives and a luncheon with awards.
On the original schedule, Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley were to speak. However, due to the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan Act, they were in Washington D.C. voting. According to congress.gov, this bill was passed by the Senate in a party-line vote on Mar. 6. It included $1,400 rebates for citizens and increased vaccine production.
During the voter integrity session, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft certified Missouri’s 2020 election results. He assured voters that Missouri was one of the most secure states in the election.
Following was a session where attendees could meet local House representatives. Some of the elected officials at the event included Craig Fishel and Alex Riley.
During the session, Fishel announced his proposal for changing the Springfield Public School district lines.
“I am sponsoring a bill to district our school system; we will have five districts,” Fishel said. “It will represent all parts of town. There will be two at-large representatives.”
Fishel said most of the current representatives of the school board come from the south side of town. This causes unequal representation for other schools in the district.
As part of this bill, Fishel said he is also sponsoring a secondary bill that would remove critical race theory from being taught in schools. This theory, according to Briticanna dictionary, “is the view that the law and legal institutions are inherently racist and that race itself, instead of being biologically grounded and natural, is a socially constructed concept that is used by white people to further their economic and political interests at the expense of people of color.”
Riley announced his sponsorship of a bill preventing places of worship from being shut down from events like COVID-19. Many cities put limits on the number of attendees that could attend worship during the April 2020 lockdown, including Springfield. During the April 6 stay-at-home order there was a limit to fewer than 10 church guests.
Parson updated attendees on COVID-19 and summarized the last year.
“Missouri is second in the nation for the lowest COVID-19 positivity rate,” Parson said.
Parson added Missouri was responsible and able to do this without state-issued government regulation.
In a final, brief speech, Long explained Republicans’ current status in Washington D.C. He said as the minority party, it is difficult for him to get things passed in the Commerce and Energy Committee. According to the House Committee on Commerce and Energy website, the committee deals with any legislation related to a range of topics including climate change and healthcare.
Long also cleared up what was in the envelope stolen during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
“It was a flag (Nancy Pelosi) was sending me, flown over the Capitol when we got sworn in on Jan. 3,” Long said.
Additional speakers at the event included Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
Follow Desiree Nixon on Twitter, @DesireeNixon17
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.