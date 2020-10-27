For over 20 years, Missouri State University’s Residence Hall Association has hosted Halloween in the Halls, a way for students to pass out candy to local trick-or-treating children from their dorm rooms. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition has been canceled this year.
Instead of allowing kids to trick-or-treat, the event will instead be open to only MSU students to connect with student organizations.
Sophomore cell biology major Corrina Trimble helped organize the event. She said while in years past the campus was opened to kids wanting to trick-or-treat, it has been deemed unsafe this year due to the ongoing pandemic.
Trimble said to help give a sense of community, the RHA constructed this year's event similar to a trunk-or-treat.
Travis Schilla, coordinator of leadership development and programming, said the event started as a way for young kids to trick-or-treat in a safe environment. Students originally signed up through their residence hall director and passed out candy from the doorway of their dorm rooms.
Schilla said the RHA still wanted to continue Halloween in the Halls this year, despite the pandemic, to allow students to interact with the Campus community.
According to Schilla and Trimble, this year’s event has transitioned to the North Mall in a sort of trunk-or-treat event. Though instead of cars, 14 student organizations will hand out prepackaged candy to trick-or-treaters. The event will last from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The area will have limited capacity — only 75 people on the North Mall at once — and masks are required. Hand sanitizer and gloves will be available at each table for student workers.
Student organizations will be set up both to distribute candy and to advertise to attendees.
“Each group will have their own table, and students will be able to kind of go around to get some candy from those tables, but also learn about the organizations and either how to become a member or just opportunities that they provide,” Schilla said.
Schilla and Trimble stressed RHA’s desire to host the event since Welcome Week was “different” this year and it was hard for students to get involved on campus. This event will demonstrate the “spirit of Halloween,” and allow students to interact with various organizations.
Trimble encouraged students to attend and spread out to help prioritize health and wellness.