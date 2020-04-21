The Innovate MO State platform won the student body president elections on Wednesday, April 15. Tara Orr will be serving as student body president, Blake Haynes as student body vice president and Apryl Myers as chief of staff.
Orr, currently the Student Government Association chief of staff, will be moving into her position as student body president for the 2020-2021 academic year. Orr is a junior marketing major who has been involved with SGA since her freshman year. She is the third woman elected to be student body president since the university’s name was changed from Southwest Missouri State to Missouri State University.
Orr and her running mate, Haynes, went to high school together in Blue Springs, Missouri. The two didn’t know each other well in high school but both went on to MSU and began their involvement in SGA at the same time, serving as cabinet members.
“We are very similar, which is a blessing and a curse because we do things the same way, but that is why we reached out to Apryl, who is our campaign manager,” Orr said.
Orr said Myers is able to bring a different perspective and helps the team think differently about issues students may face.
“She is just incredible,” Orr said. “I'm honestly her biggest fan, she is able to educate me on things that I just don't know about.”
Though the coronavirus forced the Innovate MO State team to change their campaign plans, the focus remained on what they could do for students.
“I want to bring SGA back to the students and build that relationship and the communication and stuff like that because I feel like it's dwindled a little bit,” Orr said. “But I'm very excited.”
Here are some of the goals of the Innovate MO State campaign.
Diversity and inclusion
New Multicultural Resource Center
Better inclusion of Veteran students and students with disabilities
Connect nontraditional students to one another
More resources for LGBTQ+ students
Student success
LinkedIn seminars
Increasing alumni connections
Peer mentorship opportunities
Changing the class retake policy for students so the highest grade goes on the transcript
Mental health and wellness
Adding counselors
More mental health resources