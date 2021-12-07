It is no news that the holiday season is upon us. Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Christmas occur in the coming weeks! While each holiday has its own traditions, one common tradition for those celebrating Christmas is to go look at lights. Luckily in Springfield, there are many options for the light-lookers across town.
Local businesses shed a light on the season
When taking a light-looking journey, residents must know of the businesses that put up lights.
Bass Pro Shops: The local fishing and tourist attraction does not disappoint for Christmas. Located at 1935 S. Campbell Avenue near the “Chicken Strip” at Sunshine and Campbell, lights glisten through the night. After looking at the lights outside, people can take a quick break to warm up and see the building full of lights and… the real life SANTA.
Springfield Greene County Park Board: Several parks in the Ozarks have displays throughout the holiday season. At the Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden located in Nathanael Greene park, lights illuminate the garden. For $5 adults 13 and up can visit Fri.-Sun. 5-8:30 p.m. now through New Year’s Day (except on Dec. 24 and Dec. 25) and Wed. & Thurs. Dec. 22 – 23 and Dec. 29 – 30 you can find the twinkling lights. After visiting the Japanese Garden, people can drive to Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park for Candy Cane Lane. Visit Dec. 3-5, Dec. 10-12 and Dec. 17-19 between 5 and 8 p.m. for $5 a car. Finally, take a walk at Jordan Valley Park through the trail of lights. This free activity is open every night!
Finley River Park: Once you have visited all of the parks in Springfield, take a short drive to Ozark to witness the Christmas lights in Finley River Park. This is a free event every night 5 - 11 p.m. until Dec. 31, but donations are accepted.
Residents supplement holiday lights across town
Businesses are not the only ones that can have holiday light fun. Across town, there are many local areas that people can visit to see lights.
B Highway Christmas Display: If lights are not your thing, visit 209 S. Mill Street Rogersville, MO. They have dozens of inflatables. Note: Before taking the drive out there check their Facebook page for the latest update on if they are open. They are not open during high winds.
Josh Street Christmas Lights: Located near the Deer Lake Golf Course, Josh Street Lights are sure to excite. Visit 5631 W. Josh Street to see dozens of lights. They are open now till Jan. 1.
Waterford Christmas Cottage: While in Ozark visit the Waterford Christmas Cottage located at 602 E. Falls Circle, Ozark, MO. Shows start on Dec. 1 and last through Jan. 6.
Do you know of a place that was not included in this list? Let us know at Standard@MissouriState.edu. We would love to include any more places and spread holiday cheer.
