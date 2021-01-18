Missouri State University is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks for a blood drive Jan. 19-21, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the third floor west ballroom in the Plaster Student Union.
All donors will receive a long sleeve t-shirt and be entered into a drawing to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks.
CBCO has partnered with Youngblood Auto Group for this contest. The car ranges from $18-20 thousand brand new.
While MSU partners with CBCO for only three days, the event has been running through the CBCO since Nov. 2020. Finalists are pulled each week at random from the list of donors, with the grand prize winner pulled at the end from the weekly finalists.
To be eligible for the drawing, donors must be over 18 and have a valid driver’s license or another form of government identification at any donation opportunity.
Employees of Youngblood Auto Group and CBCO or their families are excluded from participating in the final drawing.
The grand prize winner will be notified to fill out required paperwork of the Nissan Kicks on Feb. 26.
The CBCO services 44 hospitals in Missouri, Arkansas and Kansas. The center’s website encourages donation, as there is no “easier way to save a life than to give blood.”
The center’s website also confirms that if students do not know their blood type, they can be tested and determined while donating.
The CBCO encourages donors to make an appointment ahead of time to manage the flow. To schedule an appointment, call 417-227-5006 or visit cbco.org/donate-blood. Masks are required, though they will be provided if needed.
