Missouri State University students hosted a small rally for presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on March 2.
The rally organizers, senior political science major Sean Atkins, MSU alumni Reed Dressler and communications graduate student Amy Ramirez handed out fliers at a table outside Siceluff Hall.
The three supporters are a part of the Sunrise Movement, a youth-led effort to combat climate change by electing officials who would vote in favor of climate-centered legislation.
Dressler named three goals the ralliers hoped to accomplish.
“First, (we want people) to know that March 10 is the day to vote,” Dressler said. “Second, to convince them to vote for Bernie Sanders. And third, to get them to volunteer to help Bernie Sanders to win the March 10 Missouri primary day.”
Atkins expanded upon those goals, saying the members were trying to convince passersby that Sanders is the candidate with the best policies, and that they should vote for him in the upcoming primary. Atkins said Sanders is the only candidate who could beat President Donald Trump in his reelection campaign.
“Really we are trying to increase awareness that the primary is coming up in just eight days here in Missouri,” Atkins said. “It’s going to be incredibly close, and we are trying to energize a lot of students for Sen. Sanders and talk people-to-people who are on the fence and flip them over. We’re hoping that people are aware how easy and important it is to vote in the primary, and we’re just trying to spread the message Sen. Sanders is the best candidate on the environment, economy and the one candidate who can actually beat Donald Trump.”
Ramirez echoed Atkins, saying Sanders is the only candidate who “can defeat Donald Trump and also solve the climate crisis”
Peyton Fitzgerald, a freshman undecided major, was walking by the table. He said he saw nothing wrong with the Sunshine Movement’s promotion of Sanders.
“If they want to demonstrate their political views and rally to their cause, I see nothing wrong with that personally,” Fitzgerald said.
Atkins, Dressler and Ramirez all work at the Bernie Sanders office located at 204 S. Campbell Ave. Ramirez said the three plan on knocking on doors to spread their message, including after the March 10 primary.