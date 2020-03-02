In an effort to fight blood cancer, the DKMS organization partnered with Missouri State’s Love Your Melon to look for potential bone marrow matches. The event swabbed volunteers’ cheeks on Feb. 26 in the Plaster Student Union.
“The mission of Love Your Melon is to raise awareness for pediatric cancer and help improve the lives of individuals and families suffering from that,” said Jenna Zanger, president of Love Your Melon at MSU.
According to Zanger, DKMS is an organization dedicated to help people with blood disorders and diseases. They do this by adding people to the bone marrow registry.
Students who attended the event received information about what Love Your Melon is and what they are donating toward. Students also watched a short video that described that goal of DKMS, answered a few questions to see if they are compatible candidates for the program and had their cheeks swabbed.
“We were very adamant to point out that we don’t want people signing up just to do it,” junior finance major Kylie Shoot said. “It is a bit of a commitment in the sense that if you do happen to be a match for someone, we want you to actually go through with the bone marrow donation.”
DKMS will reach out to those who matched to someone, help set up travel and cover any other expenses that you may need if they go donate.
“We were so surprised by the turnout,” Zanger said. “It was really amazing to see people excited about the event and excited to help people outside just the Missouri State community.”
While they surpassed their goal, Zanger added that they will have swabs until early this week so if students couldn’t make it to the swab drive, they can meet individually.
“We had a set goal of 75 and we actually got over that,” said freshman biology major and Love Your Melon member Haley Oetterer. “I think around 80 was our final count.”
Love Your Melon has been a part of MSU for a while now, but they are just starting to get out into the community a little more, according to Zanger.
“Being involved with LYM has really opened my eyes to how such a small group (less than 20 MSU students) can make such a big impact on our community and towards to LYM mission,” Shoot said.
Love Your Melon also has a website where you can buy merchandise such as beanies, shirts, sweatpants and other accessories. 50% of the profit sales goes towards charities for families fighting cancer.
You can keep up with LYM events by following them on Instagram @mostatelymcrew. There is also an application on Campus Link to sign up to become a member of Love Your Melon.
“I just wanted to thank people for participating in a cause that’s greater than themselves for having the heart to help other people that they may not know,” Zanger said.