Missouri State University Magers Health and Wellness Center and other state sponsored locations may receive more COVID-19 vaccinations due to a statewide redistribution plan.
On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Kelli R. Jones, communications director of the Missouri Governor’s office, said the office is looking to redistribute unused COVID-19 vaccines from around the state to state-enrolled vaccination sites. This was initially reported by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
According to the Post-Dispatch, Jones requested 25,000 doses of the vaccine from CVS Pharmacies and Walgreens to redistribute statewide. Jones said she was “frustrated” at the “slow pace” of federally partnered pharmacies and has been told by the federal government that the Governor Office is allowed to perform the redistribution.
However, enough doses will remain at partnered pharmacies to complete already scheduled vaccination dates. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports Missouri vaccination types include both Moderna and Pfizer BioNTech.
According to David Hall, MSU director of university safety, the university is a registered distribution site via the ShowMeVax database. The database is supported by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and is designed to distribute the vaccine to authorized users, as well as keep general immunization records.
Hall said as of Jan. 28, only one tray of vaccines has been used at Magers. According to Hall standard number of vaccines per tray is 975 doses, with each vial of vaccine containing enough for five vaccinations. Though Hall said the vials could contain up to six uses instead of the normal.
As of Jan. 19, the MSU COVID-19 Dashboard reported 1,294 vaccines administered on campus.
Hall said MSU supports the redistribution, as it helps provide the vaccine statewide.
“The goal is to get vaccines in as many arms as quickly as possible,” Hall said. “So, by (Missouri Gov. Parson) redistributing or directing (pharmacies) to redistribute the vaccine, it would go out to other vaccination sites, potentially including Magers.”
Hall said MSU started requesting more vaccines weekly on Jan. 5. Each Tuesday a request is made and each Sunday MSU is notified if more is available for distribution. This is due to the limited supply of vaccines and high demand of healthcare providers.
On Jan. 26 Parson issued a press release about the launch of a COVID-19 statewide database. The database has been folded into Missouri’s Recovery Plan website, reporting the total number of vaccinations throughout the state and its counties.
As of Jan. 30, Missouri is in Phases 1A and 1B, the latter allowing Tiers 1 and 2. These tiers allow citizens such as hospital staff, first responders and critical infrastructure access to the vaccine.
A full list of who is eligible for the vaccine can be found on the Missouri Department Health and Senior Services website. As of Jan. 30, 493,021 Missouri residents have received the vaccine.
