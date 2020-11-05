Missouri State University’s SGA directors of academic affairs, Aimee Hendricks and Drew Rudolph organized a donation of 500 masks to Cowden Elementary.
Hendricks, an elementary education major with a practicum at Cowden, was inspired by this initiative when she overheard her students talking about how they wished they could design their own masks. Further supported by SGA’s leftover stock of white masks, the idea came to fruition.
“Being in the middle of a pandemic is challenging for anyone,” Hendricks said. “However, I have seen how difficult it can be for (elementary) students. Being able to provide each student with a cloth mask that can represent them is something so simple yet rewarding.”
She said this will allow students to take pride in the ownership of their masks and provide an alternative to disposable masks, which can be irritating for some students.
“SGA is so excited to help the community and see the smiles of the many students at Cowden,” Hendricks said.
Dr. Cherie Norman, the principal of Cowden, is looking forward to the project, which is intended to be a surprise for the students.
The students will be decorating the masks with four tie-dye colors based on the House system that organizes them within the school. The Red House, Amistad, represents love and friendship. The Blue House, Rêveur, embodies dreamers. The Black House, Altruism, represents givers. The Green House, Isibindi, constitutes courage.
“Our students have been amazing at wearing their masks. They understand it’s how they get to be at school, and school is very important to them,” Norman said. “The Houses are such an important part of our school. It just made sense to have them decorate them with their House colors.”
Norman brainstormed the idea to creatively incorporate SGA’s donation with Linda Griffin, the art teacher. Activities surrounding the Houses of the schools are big at Cowden, due to the students' loyalty.
“We love our school and can’t wait to come each day,” she said. “We do things a little differently around here but love what we do!”