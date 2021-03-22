Incumbent Ken McClure is running against first-time candidate Marcus Aton in the April 6 municipal race. The Standard reached out to each candidate to discuss their campaign goals.
Ken McClure
Incumbent
What are your plans if re-elected?
“We have several priorities that we will continue to advocate as well as expand on. Public safety is key, which is so important and involves so many different aspects of the community. The second is workforce development: job skills and recognizing the skills gap. The best public safety initiative is ultimately a strong economy,” McClure said.
How will this impact Missouri State University?
“Missouri State and the city have an excellent working relationship. MSU has a strong presence in the community, not only in terms of the economic impact but what it does to supply stable employment; certainly, the faculty and services it provides are key to what we need as a city. We are working on the Idea Commons project that goes north of (Park Central Square). We are also working on revamping the Grand Street underpass by Craig Hall and the sidewalk off of Grand,” McClure said.
How will you continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic?
“Our current order runs through April 9 and we have been working for the past several weeks to see what to do next. Our health department has been talking with health providers, the business community and higher education. We can now begin talking about the steps to step out of the pandemic. The numbers are greatly improving. The area we need to improve on is vaccinations. If we can up the number of those fully vaccinated, we can begin to get back to normal,” McClure said.
Will you sponsor continuing a masking ordinance?
“Springfield City Council will be making those decisions in the next two weeks. Our goal is to propose a plan on March 16, and then the city council will take action on the March 22 meeting. The purpose is so that the public will be well informed and the Springfield City Council is transparent.”
What are the top issues you stand for?
“Public safety is the top issue, but having said that, the best initiative for public safety is a strong economy. If we are able to continue to grow our jobs, expand our workforce and lessen the skills gap to end up with jobs that are higher-paying, ultimately that is the best public safety initiative. We want to provide all the support that we can to our law enforcement and first responders,” McClure said.
Why should students vote for you?
“I understand the university. I am a graduate of Missouri State University. I served as vice president of administrative and information services. I was a per-course political science instructor for six years at MSU. MSU has always been a high priority of mine both personally and professionally. I think the actions between the university and the city in the time I have been in office show that. I think the university has benefited greatly from the current city council we have,” McClure said.
Marcus Aton
Candidate
What are your plans if elected?
“If I get elected mayor, the big thing that I would do is work to repair the trust that has been broken between the people and local government. When I talk to people, one common thread is that they do not feel that the local government is responsive to their input. I would like to be a normal person on the city council that is open to having a conversation. I would also like to get our crime under control. Springfield is the fifth most dangerous city per capita in the country. And, give neighborhoods more control of their neighborhood. Right now we have zoning that applies to the whole city,” Aton said.
How will this impact Missouri State University?
“If Springfield is a safe city, students will feel like going to MSU. If a student finds out that they are considering going to college in a city that is one of the top five most dangerous, they might look at some other choices,” Aton said.
How will you continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic?
“The first thing is simply that we need to keep our people safe. A big part of that is watching what the current information says, like what are the best practices. Over the past year, I think that there was a lot of confusion and frustration when the information was updated and best practices were changed. Moving forward, we just need more open communication and work step-by-step,” Aton said.
Will you sponsor continuing a masking ordinance?
“In my conversations with the voters that I have been able to contact, there is actually very strong support for the mask mandate because it makes people feel safe. If it makes people feel safe and if the health care workers are all saying that it is helpful for them, then we should continue it. We just need to simply watch the numbers and as they go down, we can open up again,” Aton said.
What are the top issues you stand for?
“Safety is part of it, but in addition to that, we need to build a better relationship with the voters. I would like to be more available to the people by having meet and greets. I would like to really pay attention to our local businesses. That bothered me with the current council’s approach to lockdowns; we had some businesses considered essential and some were not. It unfairly targeted the most vulnerable workers,” Aton said.
Why should students vote for you?
“We have had the current mayor on the council for six years now, and I think it would be nice to rotate that out. It is beneficial for the whole city, MSU included, when we have younger people with fresh ideas who can get on the council. Right now I do not feel that if you are under the age of 40 you have much representation on the council,” Aton said.
