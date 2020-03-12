Missouri Gov. Mike Parson traveled to Springfield Thursday for a press conference announcing the first “presumptive positive” case of coronavirus to hit Greene County.
“The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department are investigating the situation further and will continue to take all steps necessary to protect the health and safety of Missouri communities,” Parson said.
“Presumptive positive” means the individual tested positive, but the county is waiting for a final confirmation of the positive result from the Centers of Disease Control. The sample was sent to the CDC Thursday.
The case is the second reported positive case in Missouri to date, the governor said. By Thursday, 73 people were tested for COVID-19, two of those were positive. Both cases are travel-related. “So far, there has been no community person-to-person transmission in Missouri,” Parson said.
The patient, who is in their 20s, recently traveled to Austria. Clay Goddard, Greene County’s public health director, would not confirm if the individual is a student at a local university and he did not know how long the individual has been back in the states.
“As part of the regular practice of a disease investigation, the health department will notify people who may have had contact with the patient,” Goddard said. The department is working with the CDC and the Missouri Department of Health to ascertain where the individual traveled after returning to the state and who the patient’s close contacts are.
Robin Trotman, infectious disease specialist at Cox, said the patient arrived to an “empty waiting room” and was “immediately masked” in a Springfield clinic. The patient is expected to recover and is quarantined.
The Missouri State Public Health Laboratory “has the capacity” to test 1000 individuals for COVID-19, the governor said. By the end of the press conference, state health director Randall Williams made it clear more tests are supposed to come to the state tomorrow. Parson said Missouri is receiving $13 million in federal emergency funding to support the state’s COVID-19 response.
How that money will be exactly allocated is still up for debate, as the governor confirmed state officials are working to budget those funds now.
“We knew this was coming,” Parson said. He went on to say the Missouri Veterans Commission has placed restrictions on visiting veteran homes statewide. The Missouri Department of Corrections also announced today it is suspending visitors at all state correctional facilities.
“I know there is a growing concern across the state and the nation right now, but I want to assure you that we are taking all steps necessary to protect the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said.
The governor was joined by Springfield Mayor Ken McClure.
“We are here today because our community believes in transparency,” McClure said. “I have every confidence in how Springfield will face this challenge.”
How this impacts Missouri State students
See Standard reporter Molly Roeder’s story from early Thursday, which details key updates the university sent students before spring break.
According to an inside source, President Smart met with the Faculty Senate Thursday afternoon “and told us all classes will be online only for at least the first two weeks after spring break.”
Following the press conference around 7 p.m., students received an alert which stated the positive case reported by the governor was not a MSU student. However, Friday classes are cancelled.
“Spring break is beginning immediately. We will continue to work on a plan to temporarily transition away from face-to-face classes following spring break. Details will be announced next week,” the alert reads.
How to protect yourself and others
The CDC’s directions to prevent illness:
-Wash your hands often, for at least 20 seconds
-Avoid close contact with those who are sick
-Stay home if you are sick and wear a face mask only if you are sick
-Cover your coughs and sneezes
More here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention.html
More information from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department: https://www.springfieldmo.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=6556