Missouri State University Foundation will be hosting a free Veterans Day celebration event on Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Plaster Stadium.
The event will include a performance from the Pride Band, a special playing of taps, a military branch service song, a message from a member of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, an appearance by K-9s for CAMO (an organization who provides service dogs to veterans at no cost) and a fireworks finale.
There is also going to be a free package of patriotic-themed popcorn given to the first 1,000 attendees.
In past years, MSU hosted a breakfast at the Plaster Student Union for veterans, but this year will be different from past Veterans Day celebrations.
“We hope that having an (outdoor) evening event will help us not only draw more veterans but more families as well where they can safely social distance,” said Stephanie Smith, senior director of donor relations and special events.
Smith said while this is different from the traditional breakfast, the changes will allow the opportunity to celebrate veterans in a new way with more MSU student participation than ever.
MSU’s ROTC program will also be in attendance and will include an appearance from the color guard and cannon crew, according to Department Head of Military Science and Colonel, Toni Reike.
The event is free, open to the public and will require masks.
In addition, The MSU Bookstore will be offering a 20% discount on Bear Wear and souvenirs to all veterans and service members who show a Military ID at the register in the Bookstore from Nov. 5-11, according to MSU’s calendar of events.
For more information, contact Stephanie Smith at StephanieSmith@missouristate.edu or visit MSU’s calendar of events by clicking here.