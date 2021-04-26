On Wednesday, April 21, the Missouri State University Board of Governors met to discuss plans for the fall semester regarding COVID-19 protocol.
On April 16, the City of Springfield moved from the Red to Yellow phase set by the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. This phase allows large gatherings — over 500 participants — at 50% capacity with masks and social distancing. To get to the next phrase, Green, less than 20 cases per day over a seven-day average must be observed.
MSU President Clif Smart said the university will shift its focus from testing to vaccinations, mentioning the 6,131 vaccinated citizens at the Mega Vaccination Site.
Smart said MSU’s policies concerning virus safety will expire in the next three weeks, and afterward will work with the City of Springfield about what steps to take next.
“We anticipate that by the end of May, Springfield is most likely to be in a fully green area, which means that at that point the masking ordinance will expire,” Smart said. “Our policies for masking and social distancing and cleaning, etc. go through the end of May.”
Smart said masking policies have not been decided yet for the fall, as the university does not want to make decisions “before their time.”
David Hall, director of university safety, approved of the progress of vaccinations on both the MSU campus and in the Springfield community.
As of April 15, MSU does not plan on requiring students to be vaccinated for the fall semester, but highly encourages it.
“We encourage students to bring their shot records and we collect that information in Magers, if they wish to provide it,” Dee Cisco, vice president of student affairs, said. “But that is not required as part of the admission process.”
Magers Health and Wellness Center is still distributing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines. Students can register to get vaccinated on their My Health Portal.
Smart said the unwinding process of regulations will occur during the summer. It is dependent on Missouri vaccinations, hospitalizations and case numbers.
