Missouri State University officials are brainstorming innovative ways to recruit and retain students in the next five years.
To do this, a Strategic Enrollment Management Plan is underway; a final draft is up for release for June 1, 2020. The Standard previously reported on this plan in response to the enrollment decrease from the fall 2019 semester.
The main objective of the plan is to increase total enrollment by 5% by 2026, but is this percentage obtainable?
David Attis approached the Board of Governors and presented the reasons for enrollment decrease in modern colleges. Attis is a researcher for the Education Advisory Board, an organization that partners with educators to provide insight for success.
His presentation on Feb. 21 named a decline in state funding and a decline in 18-year-old attendees as reasons for enrollment decline. He also cited demographic changes, college affordability and competition between universities as obstacles for universities presently.
“The thing to think about is how will college universities, in general, try to navigate a situation that is more than ever dependent on student tuition for their finances — but they don’t want to charge students more money,” Attis said. “How can they find other ways of retaining students, find new types of students to serve and be successful over the long term?”
A solution MSU has proposed to combat the problems Attis presented is the SEM plan. The plan is divided into several parts and committees. These committees each play a different role in forming and improving the plan.
The increase of 5% the plan promises might sound positive to some, but MSU professor of Media, Journalism and Film Andrew Cline worries that this percentage exists only at face value.
“What I really want to know is where that (number) comes from,” Cline said. “Is it merely just somebody thinking, ‘Hey 5% would be great,’ or is there actual research that has gone into that figure and is there a strategy to achieve that figure?”
The Retention and Completion committee oversees retaining students after enrollment to reach the predicted 5%. The two co-chairs are Executive Director Kelly Wood and Dean of Students Michele D. Smith.
Wood spoke on current and future incentives offered to students to improve the retention rate. For example, Wood expanded on the incentive of helping students to become more knowledgeable on how not to over-borrow their student loans.
“Part of this enrollment management process is to develop some strategies campus-wide,” Wood said. “How can we reduce over-borrowing, for example? That would mean that we need to do some awareness and some help for students to understand their roles and responsibilities about financial aid and paying for college.”
Smith said the reasons why students attend the university is a mixture of physical and academic aspects. She said students will be taught by top professors, and also get the benefits of buildings, such as the Foster Recreation Center and the Plaster Student Union.
“I think our students come here for a number of reasons,” Smith said. She cited academic programs and affordability as reasons students want to stay at MSU.
MSU President Clif Smart is a part of the Senior Leadership of the SEM plan. Senior Leadership oversees all aspects of the plan as well as communicates with the Board of Governors. Smart discussed a fund for students struggling in their last semester as an incentive to help retention.
“We know students sometimes struggle with paying bills, and so we certainly have looked at creating a couple of funds that students could access in emergencies,” Smart said. “For example, we've got a last semester fund, for if you're running out of money and you're near the end, you can apply for additional funding to help you take your last 12 hours of classes.”
Smart also shared why the committee decided on a growth of 5% in enrolled students. Smart said the “reasonable” growth of 5% in six years is “less than 1% a year.”
The 5%, according to Smart, was set by the majority of planners because it was a “reasonable number over that period of time.”