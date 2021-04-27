Missouri State University will resume the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after a nationwide temporary pause.

According to David Hall, director of university safety, the J&J vaccine will be available at Magers Health and Wellness Center starting next week. Students and university employees can start scheduling for the vaccine Wednesday, April 28, via their MyHealth Portal.

Friday, April 23, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced J&J vaccine distribution will resume in the state per a Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention joint-announcement.

After six U.S. cases of rare and severe blood clots were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48 in relation to the J&J vaccine, administration of the vaccine was paused on Tuesday, April 13.

The blood clot, cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, is found in the blood vessels that drain blood from the brain and is combined with low platelets, according to a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services press release.

According to an update from the CDC on Sunday, April 25, a review of the data completed by the FDA and CDC “shows that the J&J/Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks.”

The CDC recommends women younger than 50 years old be aware of the increased risk and notes other vaccine options are available for which this risk has not been observed.

Missouri State University and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department administered 6,131 J&J vaccines during their Mega Vaccination Site in early April.

Although side effects are rare, the FDA and CDC recommend anyone who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine contact their health care provider.

