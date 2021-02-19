During their Feb. 19 meeting, the Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a tuition change for the 2021-22 school year. They also approved the refund of course fees to students enrolled in online classes during the fall 2020 semester.
Previously, MSU charged $299 per credit hour for online courses and $228 for seated courses. Now, a unified $257 per credit hour will be implemented for both online and seated courses.
MSU President Clif Smart said students he spoke to preferred the new model of tuition fees, as students are now charged less for online courses than they would be if they preferred a seated class.
“We believe it would be fairer and more transparent for students,” Smart said. “It allows students to choose what course to enroll in without having to worry about the cost. And, it also recognizes the line in the world we live in now between online and seated classes has become blurred.”
During the 2020-21 school year, in-state students paid a total of $87,630,000. Under the new model, students are estimated to pay $87,605,000, or $25,000 less than the prior year.
Smart said this was “basically the same” tuition as years prior.
The BOG also approved the use of the final Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to reimburse students who were enrolled in online courses during the fall 2020 semester. Steve Foucart, chief financial officer, brought the motion forward, which was approved with no opposing votes.
According to University Communications, students will receive $25 to $28 per credit hour for each qualified course. Refunds will be automatically applied to the students’ accounts throughout the semester.
The BOG also approved the use of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act, which will provide $6,927,837 to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants. Students who require a Pell Grant eligible students will be the first choice for grants, with all other students receiving aid throughout the semester.
Follow Tinsley Merriman on Twitter, @merrimantinsley
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.