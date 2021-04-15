Missouri State University broke ground on the John Goodman Amphitheatre near Craig Hall Thursday, April 8.
The amphitheater will be named after actor and Missouri State theatre alumnus John Goodman. Goodman announced his support of the outdoor theatre project during the Onward Upward fundraising kickoff in October 2019.
According to President Clif Smart’s March 23 Clif’s Notes, the structure will include a permanent outdoor stage with 350 tiered removable seats. Along with construction of the amphitheater, improvements to the landscape will be completed.
The project’s total budget is $6.4 million, with $3 million coming from private gifts. The remaining funding will come from the sale of the Student Exhibition Center on Walnut Street, funds from the President’s Program Enhancement Fund, reserves from the renovation budget for Ellis Hall and the office of the provost’s carryforward, according to Smart’s March 23 Clif’s Notes.
MSU Theatre and Dance Department Head Joseph Price said Tent Theatre will move into Coger Theatre while the amphitheater is under construction this summer.
“I am grateful for the vision of President Smart,” Price said. “We welcome this transformation and look forward to season 60 of Tent Theatre in our new home.”
The amphitheater will be part of the outdoor area behind Craig Hall, now being named the Judith Enyeart Reynolds Arts Park.
The project’s completion is expected by spring 2022.
Tent Theatre will perform "39 Steps," "Bee Hive: the ‘60s Musical" and "The Secret Garden" for their 59th season this summer. Tickets will be available May 1.
Follow Afton Harper on Twitter, @affie888
Subscribe to The Standard's free weekly newsletter here.