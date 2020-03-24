Following Greene County’s announcement of a “stay-at-home” order on March 24, Missouri State University officials have responded with a COVID-19 Work and Compensation Policy. A release provided on MSU’s website promises details of the policy March 25.
Greene County’s stay-at-home order starts at 12:01 a.m. March 26, after the discovery of at least 18 positive COVID-19 cases and three deaths. The three individuals who have died were in their 70s, 80s and 90s, and all lived at the Morningside of Springfield East assisted living center. Read more here.
The stay-at-home order mandates for Greene County residents that unless you're an essential employee, shopping for basic needs at a grocery store or outside for exercise, you must stay at home. The order will last 30 days.
Christian County officials are expected to vote on implementing the same order for their county Wednesday.
Missouri State’s March 24 release states campus officials have already made it possible for employees to work from home with an Emergency Paid Leave Policy, implemented May 15. The new policy will address pay and work structure and reaffirms the county’s desire for individuals to stay home at this time.
“Students may continue to move out of their residence halls,” the release reads. The Standard reached out to MSU’s Residence Life, Housing and Dining Services office and Suzanne Shaw, vice president for Marketing and Communications, for a quote on how this stay at home order will impact students who still need to move out.
"The university is considered to be essential to the community," Shaw said. "We are allowing our students to continue to move out of the residence halls so we can re-purpose them as needed during the pandemic. The students are assigned days and times to move out so that we can maintain social distancing."
Shaw is referring to Residence Life’s March 17 housing announcement which stated the university has formulated a plan to help students move out of the residence halls safely and with social distance. That plan started March 21.
Story updated March 24 at 7 p.m.