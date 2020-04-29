Tent Theatre has officially canceled its summer season.
The theater is a cherished tradition for locals and Missouri State students to enjoy live performances. It also provides an opportunity for MSU theater students to get professional acting or technical experience while completing their degree.
Tent employs around 100 people each season, including professional actors, directors, designers from across the country, and MSU faculty and staff.
Joseph Price, department head of theater and dance at MSU, serves as the producer for Tent Theatre. His job includes season selection, auditions, budgets and fundraising.
Price said the COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the theater monetarily. Preparing a theater season is expensive, and Tent had been preparing their summer 2020 season since Sept. 2019.
“We’ve been talking about ways that we can address some of our budget concerns,” Price said. "We are also very appreciative of MSU administration support and the support of our donors and patrons. Many theatres do not have the support that Tent Theatre has.”
The pandemic affected theaters around the world economically, but it has also bruised the morale of the theater community.
Darby Vincent, freshman BFA Musical Theatre major, was supposed to be a part of the female ensemble in the musical, “The Producers,” this summer.
“Not only is this difficult financially for non-profit theaters that thrive on ticket sales and donations, it’s also detrimental to the actors and patrons that live for the art,” Vincent said.
COVID-19 has affected every theater company around the globe, including Broadway and the West End. Like Tent, these popular theaters have canceled productions and shut down for an extended period of time.
Theater fanatics are still hopeful for showtime after this pandemic.
Price said the department is expecting to bounce back next summer and address the budget concerns that have occurred.
“The theater community in Springfield, Missouri, and across the world are hurting right now, but we’re all hopeful that we’ll be producing soon,” Price said. “We’re looking forward to sharing our work when this is over.”
Vincent is optimistic about the quarantine and how it can benefit all artists alike. She said though the cancellations are disappointing, this is a perfect time to continue practicing art.
“We can take this time to create new things and hone our talents,” Vincent said. “If we do this, we will have so much to share with our friends and families when this is all over.”
Tent theater was supposed to show “Xanadu,”“Moon over Buffalo,”and “The Producers”throughout the months of June and July.
Tent Theatre’s summer season is to be expected in 2021.