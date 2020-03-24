The Multicultural Resource Center has been a part of the Missouri State campus since 1988, but as of this semester, there are plans to relocate it to where the Office of Student Engagement is.
The MRC has two locations, one in the Plaster Student Union basement and the other in the annex of the Freudenberger House basement, which separates accessibility.
The center serves as an outlet for students to relax and communicate with one another, while also providing office space for the graduate assistants of multicultural services and student staff members.
Many of the multicultural organizations on campus such as Melaqueer, Sister Circle and African Student Association call this place home.
Senior international business major Megan Craven is the secretary for Melaqueer, an LGBTQ+ people of color student organization.
“I love the MRC because as a minority student, it’s really hard to see people who look like me on campus,” Craven said.
She said she feels the MRC gives her the opportunity to make connections with other students and get information on other organizations within the MRC.
Craven said she was excited to learn the MRC would be relocating, given all the positive changes that would come with it.
“The lighting isn’t very good outside the (annex) and it isn’t a large enough space if you want to have meetings or discussions,” Craven said.
She said expanding the MRC will increase accessibility and she feels the larger space the OSE has will allow students to congregate and make connections much easier.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 causing MSU to go online for the remainder of the semester, plans to begin this project have been postponed.
Director of Diversity and Inclusion Apryl Myers is on the frontlines of this change on campus but asks for everyone's consideration during this time.
“As this pandemic is taking place, efforts of all sorts are at a standstill,” Myers said.
She wants to note that this does not mean the project will not be resumed or seen as a top priority in the future.
“The entire SGA and Missouri State community are trying to get through this troubling time with our country as well as the nation,” said Myers.
Construction is expected to resume in the fall and will hopefully reunite students to the organizations they care for so deeply.