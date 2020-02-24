Targeted violence by definition is a calculated act of violence towards a specific person or group of people; this could include school shootings or sexual assault cases. To bring these tragedies to light, Missouri State’s Ad Club and eight other schools are forming teams and partnering with the McCain Institute, founded by Sen. John McCain in 2012 at Arizona State University. The McCain Institute aspires to advance security, economic opportunity, freedom and human dignity, as stated by their website.
“Ad Team is a for-credit course that participates in a competition each year with different organizations from different colleges across the country,” said Morgan George, campaign strategy director.
According to a recent press release, they will work to spread messages of positivity and inclusivity in attempts to override thoughts of violence and hatred.
“We were all given the basics of the campaign and basic parameters but each team will have a different take on what the topic means to them,” George said. “In the end, we will have nine totally different and unique campaigns.”
Samantha Francka, ad team advisor, places emphasis on the real-world experience students can obtain from participating in campaign work.
“In addition to earning course credit, students gain an invaluable amount of professional experience,” Francka said. “You’re completely immersed in an advertising agency environment where assignments and exams are replaced with real-world client deliverables, deadlines and professional presentations.”
According to Francka, the program is hosted by EdVenture Partners, who Missouri State first competed with in 2000.
EdVenture aims to combine industry with education and help students gain beneficial marketing experience. They have worked with over 900 schools internationally, as stated by their website.
“This organization is a great fit because many of their programs include clients or campaigns that fit our Public Affairs Mission,” Francka said. “I hope students will gain an appreciation for the scope of work they’re capable of producing. This is an opportunity to produce a campaign for a national audience, which is huge for resume building and professional experience.”
Despite the small length of time to complete the project, the team shares an abundance of focus and dedication towards the task at hand.
“We have until the beginning of May to get the project completed and submitted for judging,” George said. “The challenge is knowing that eight other teams have the exact same mission and that we only have five months to create an impactful campaign. However, I have extreme faith in my team that we can achieve anything we put our minds to.”
In order to keep the campaign vision a secret, George has only revealed the general processes.
“We are making deliverables for The McCain Institute along with a plans book, or a (bound) document to explain the campaign and research,” George said. “If we are in the top three, we have to create a presentation.”
Missouri State’s Ad Team has competed for over 20 years and has earned 11 national titles thus far, as noted in the press release.
According to Francka, those interested in applying for the 2021 campaign should prepare an application in November 2020.