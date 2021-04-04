On April 8 and 9, Missouri State University will partner with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department and others to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Missouri residents.
The Mega Vaccination Site was announced by University Communications on Tuesday, March 30. The event will take place at Hammons Student Center and run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available, according to a Wednesday, March 31 press release from the Missouri Governor’s office..
In the press release, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said the Missouri National Guard will aid the event.
David Hall, director of university safety at MSU, said an event like this has been planned since the start of vaccine distribution in December 2020. Hall said when vaccines were scarce, MSU could only offer a small number of doses to those eligible. Since there has been a “flip” to more vaccines than those vaccinated, MSU arranged for the event to take place.
The first day of the event is only open to Missouri residents eligible in Phase 1 and 2 of the vaccination protocol. Phase 1 covers multiple sectors, including healthcare workers, law enforcement, elderly citizens and critical infrastructure workers. Phase 2 covers those accelerating recovery, such as critical manufacturing, financial services and government staff.
On April 9, all Missouri residents over 18 become eligible to receive the vaccine.
Hall said the April 8 date is set to make sure those from the previous phases have received the vaccine if they wish.
Eligible Missourians can visit the vaccine navigator website to register for the event.
Hall encouraged attendees to register prior to the event so they don’t have to wait in a long line. He said the event is only two days due to the vaccine being Johnson & Johnson, which does not require a second dose.
The event will have a maximum of 45 vaccinators, including MSU medical students and professionals from the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team.
Hall said he is excited about the event.
“We could do potentially 5% of the entire population of our county in those two days,” Hall said. “Everyone wants to get back to some normalcy in our lives and get the word that they don't have to go into quarantine and all those kinds of things. This is how we can do that, by people getting in, getting them signed up, and let's get this put in the history books.”
MSU President Clif Smart was quoted in Parson’s press release, saying he is grateful for the partnership between the university and state.
“We are excited to partner on this vaccination event,” Smart said in the press release. “It will be a great opportunity for our students and the broader community to get vaccinated. We greatly appreciate Governor Parson’s leadership in bringing this important opportunity to Springfield and to our campus.”
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released guidelines on Friday, April 2, on what fully vaccinated citizens should do, including wearing masks and practicing social distancing in public, though they are allowed to gather in private without requiring a mask or testing after traveling. A full list of guidelines can be found here.
