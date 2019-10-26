After months of waiting, Missouri State University finally revealed what “It’s On!” is all about.
University officials are hoping to raise $250 million for the university.
Lead by actor and MSU alumnus John Goodman, the university only has $100 million to go after being in the “silent stage” for the past three years.
To celebrate the news, the university hosted a food truck festival and fireworks show on campus.
The money will go towards scholarships, building renovations, faculty, program support.