Missouri State University released a statement Thursday morning campus will not close at this time.
Several colleges across the country, including Ohio State University and the University of Nebraska, have switched to online classes after spring break. The goal is to keep student exposure to coronavirus low, the concern that those who travel will bring COVID-19 back to campus.
MSU officials are encouraging students to take their books and computers home in case classes are moved online following break.
“If classes get put online, I can’t do a lot of the coursework because we use (Adobe) Premiere,” said Daytona Devereaux, sophomore film production major.
While online classes are always an option at the university, the question is whether or not all classes can be taught efficiently online.
“It’ll just be a lot of extra work for professors, especially if they are not already teaching online,” said Alyssa Gourley, a senior spanish and religious studies double-major. “Teachers who teach those types of (online) classes might be more prepared for that, but some 500 level classes that have never been taught online might struggle to teach that way,” Gourley said.
MSU asked all professors to be prepared to run their classes online after spring break ends.
“Because I am comfortable in the online world, and have experience teaching online, I am prepared to do what I think will be a credible job, but it’s not going to be the same,” said Andrew Cline, professor of media, journalism and film at MSU.
With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention reporting 1,215 active cases and 36 deaths of the coronavirus in the United States, President Donald Trump has announced a restriction on travel from Europe. Missouri State has also announced the cancellation of all study away trips over spring break.
“As to my personal opinion, I think we are overreacting to this virus because we tend to fear the unknown, and the media is keeping it prominently in our consciousness,” said Thomas Tomasi, MSU biology professor.
There will be a final update no later than Thursday, March 19 if classes will resume on campus or if they will be delivered online.