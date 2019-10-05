Missouri State University’s Office of University Safety has confirmed a student died today on campus.
The student passed away due to natural causes, said David Hall, director of University Safety.
According to Hall, the call came in at 8:38 p.m. that a student was found deceased in the Blair-Shannon House on campus. The Springfield Fire Department and EMS responded, as well as campus safety. Officials do not suspect foul play.
"They're all tragic no matter what — they're all tragic," Hall said about student deaths.
Students subscribed to university safety announcements received a text message from the university on Saturday evening which read: “The Springfield Police Department is currently on campus conducting an investigation into a student death due to natural causes. There is no risk to the campus.”
The student's family has been notified.