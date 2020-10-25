Missouri State University will not be extending their lease with The Q Hotel & Suites, which expired on Oct. 16.
David Hall, director of university safety, said MSU’s core executive team decided by Oct. 1 to end their lease with The Q Hotel & Suites because of how costly it has been for the university.
The core executive team is made up of senior leadership at MSU to make policy decisions related to COVID-19, according to Hall.
Hall said there has not been a need for the space since COVID-19 numbers have gone down at the university.
As of Oct. 23, there have been 27 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days, according to the MSU COVID-19 Dashboard.
“It was really expensive to lease the hotel,” Hall said. “Even when cases were up on campus, there were only 16 students staying in the hotels.”
To lease the hotel from Aug. 28 to Oct. 16 cost the university $478,800, according to Hall.
MSU will continue their lease with The Christina Apartments until May 31, 2021, to house students with confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Kentwood will still be used as isolation for those who have been potentially exposed to COVID-19.