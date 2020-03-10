Missouri State University is requiring students and staff to immediately notify Magers Health and Wellness Center if they travel to countries the CDC has labeled as level 2 countries affected by COVID-19.
Many MSU students and staff will be traveling for spring break next week and the university is preparing for potential COVID-19 cases to arise.
Of the 24,000 students enrolled at MSU, around 18% are out-of-state and international students, according to the fall 2019 MSU enrollment report.
There are currently no confirmed cases in Greene County, but Missouri's first case of COVID-19 case was confirmed in St. Louis County.
Anyone returning to campus from any country listed as level two or higher for contagion risk by the CDC has to contact Magers Health and Wellness and comply with any of the local health department's protocols. According to the CDC’s website, level two includes countries that have “sustained (ongoing) community transmission.”
MSU advises people to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, use hand sanitizer and avoid touching your face.
Updates can be found on MSU's COVID-19 page.