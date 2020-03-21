A Missouri State University lacrosse player tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday morning, head coach Donnie Curran confirmed to The Standard. It is the first confirmed case with ties to the university.
The male player tested positive Saturday morning but felt sick for about two weeks prior to the positive test, according to Curran. Curran said the player competed in the Bears’ most recent game against the University of Minnesota Duluth on March 10.
“I have been able to communicate with (the player) and his family this morning. They tell me that he started showing symptoms on Saturday, March 14,” Curran said in a statement released to the parents and players Saturday afternoon. “He went and got tested this past Thursday, March 19, and the test results came back positive this morning. The family is taking all the recommended precautions that they can at this point. This means that all of our players and staff may have been exposed prior to him showing symptoms and should take the necessary precautions as needed.”
There were 73 confirmed cases in Missouri as of 9 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Greene County had eight at that time. Neighboring Christian County had one, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
“Everything is super brand new,” Curran said. “We’re trying our best to get the information and not put out misinformation. We want to make sure that we are getting it correct and finding it out.”
In Missouri, 15 people 29 or younger have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday night.
Curran said he plans to reach out to university officials to find out the next steps for the team and the university.