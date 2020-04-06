Nursing school is known by many to be a difficult career to pursue — not only do nursing students have traditional homework to complete, but they are also required to complete clinical rotations, where they work in hospitals or community organizations to practice the skills they’ve learned in their coursework.
Taylor Flesher, senior nursing major, said she did her community clinical at The Kitchen, Inc.
“I think the most important thing I’ve learned is to always put myself in someone else’s shoes,” Flesher said. “It’s a great way to keep your compassion strong.”
Nursing school, in general, is considered more stressful because of the requirements, said senior nursing major Alyssa Jercick.
Missouri State University's nursing program requires students to have a minimum GPA of 2.75 and “must demonstrate acceptable levels of maturity, integrity and behavior and attitudes normally expected of professional nurses,” according to the MSU website.
Jercick said she was nervous when she started the nursing program at MSU because everyone always says nursing school is hard.
“I had some unfortunate things happen my first semester,” Jercick said, “but my professors really encouraged me and helped me through and now I feel confident in my abilities as a nurse.”
During her first semester in the nursing program, Jercick said her sister and nephew died in a car accident and she missed two major tests during that week.
“I had professor Paul, who is now professor Simpson as she just got married, who was also my clinical instructor,” Jercick said. “She let me take my test at a later date and helped me make up my time in skills lab and pushed me to be the best nurse I could be and has inspired me to be a critical care nurse.”
Jercick will start working at the Neuro Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Cox in June. She said her love for critical care flourished after she worked on a neuro floor.
When Jercick was young, her father was in an accident and had to stay in the ICU.
“I’m excited to get to help those patients and their families like they did for me,” Jercick said.
According to RNtoBSNProgram.com, a Utah-based college aggregator site, listed Missouri State University as the No. 1 nursing school in Springfield.
“MSU prepares students to be successful academically, in leadership and to have cultural competence and community engagement,” according to the website.
Much of the students’ classes have changed since MSU has moved online for the rest of the semester.
Jercick said she was nervous about her nursing classes being online, but she said many of her teachers have gone through and gotten rid of unnecessary assignments and are still holding office hours through Zoom.
“I don’t think nursing school should ever be an online thing,” Jercick said. “It’s a very hands-on major. But my professors have been working hard to make it work.”
Flesher said she misses her classmates and is sad she won’t be able to finish off her senior year with the people she has gotten so close to.
“It’s been really hard on all of us because we got so used to seeing each other almost every day and struggling through school together,” Flesher said.“It’s weird thinking about not seeing them again.”