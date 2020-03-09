ght suffer a budget shortfall of over $4 million for the 2021 fiscal year.
According to Suzanne Shaw, vice president of marketing and communications, the shortfall was predicted during the Feb. 21 Board of Governors Finance and Facilities Committee meeting. The projected shortfall is $4,133,284 and starts on July 1, 2020.
Shaw said this shortfall comes from a variety of sources, including an enrollment drop and faculty health and wellness.
“Due to state and national demographic shifts, our enrollment model projects another enrollment decline next fall,” Shaw said. “Our budget must also account for unavoidable increases in costs such as the university’s pension contribution, health care costs under the university’s medical plan and faculty promotions.”
Shaw said the student decline results in a “$5,154,260 drop in revenue” from student tuition and “$707,215 drop in revenue” from parking fees. MSU is planning to combat the enrollment drop with a Strategic Enrollment plan. Shaw is a part of the Steering Committee, which oversees and regulates the other councils, subcommittees and data support team.
The details of this plan were covered by The Standard previously.
Shaw said other than the plan, proposals to combat the shortfall include a 4.4% tuition/fee increase for students, as well as a 1% cut to administrative budgets and a 2% cut to academic budgets. While the tuition fee would require students to pay more, Shaw said it results in a total increase of $4.6 million.
Ken Brown, head of the economics department, said shortfalls are nothing uncommon for colleges.
“Whether you’re trying to keep tuition low so that you could keep attracting students to the school, there’s a variety of reasons why universities kind of get out of sync in terms of revenue and cost,” Brown said. “Though it seems a bit different this time because it’s a significant decline in the number of students.”
Brown named three major strategies for maintaining or increasing the revenue of MSU’s budget. Petitioning for state funding, raising tuition or other projects like the SEM plan.
“We can advocate to the state to increase funding to the university,” Brown said. “Second thing is that we could raise tuition on the students who are planning to attend. We might increase revenue; by raising tuition at the margin might also decrease the number of students who choose to attend. But the third thing that we can do, which is something that the university has been spending a lot of time on this year and has made a strong effort on, is essentially to find ways to bring more students to the university.”
As of March 6, MSU is attempting or has tried all three of these options.
Brown also suggested the university expand online and dual credit programs and increase enrollment of non-traditional students. He said more students attending creates a “vibrant” university campus. Brown said the goal when dealing with shortfalls like these is “finding ways that you can lower costs, without impacting the quality whatsoever.”
On March 1 the SEM Steering Committee submitted a draft strategy list, and began prioritizing strategies and current inventory the university has. Throughout March the committee will meet, and on April 1 will submit a final draft of the plan for approval on June 1.