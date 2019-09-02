Transferring from Ozarks Technical Community College to Missouri State University is now “seamless,” according to an MSU news release.
Over the summer, MSU announced a new partnership with OTC that will help students graduate earlier.
The partnership guarantees any student from OTC admission to MSU if they have completed an Associate of Arts degree or completed the Missouri CORE 42.
This partnership is known as a two-plus-two-degree plan because students spend two years at OTC and transfer to spend their last two years at MSU.
Missouri CORE 42 is a basic framework for students to complete their general education credits.
CORE 42 ensures a more “seamless” credit transfer to other public two-year and four-year institutions, according to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development website.
Alayna Dunlap, graphic design and illustration major, graduated from OTC in May and said she’s extremely grateful for the institutions’ partnership because it made her transfer to MSU easy.
Dunlap said she knew none of her graphic design classes at OTC transferred, so she took general education credits and art foundation courses before her transfer.
“MSU has been my plan from the get-go,” Dunlap said. “I thought about other schools along the way, but they didn’t have as good of a transfer program or graphic design program.”
MSU takes pride in being a transfer-friendly institution, Frank Einhellig, provost at MSU, said in the news release.
Some of the degrees included in MSU’s two-plus-two partnership include criminology, economics, finance, philosophy and biology.