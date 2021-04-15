Several universities across the nation are beginning to require students to provide proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. As of early April, Missouri State University does not intend to require students to provide proof of immunization of COVID-19 for the fall semester.

Duke University in North Carolina and Rutgers University in New Jersey are among the universities requiring students to provide proof of receiving the vaccine.

Duke University President Vincent Price sent a message to faculty and students on April 9 that said all new and returning students have to present proof of vaccination before they can enroll in the fall 2021 semester, according to Duke Today.

A few weeks prior, Rutgers President Jonathan Holloway said all students have to be vaccinated before coming to campus in the fall, according to Rutgers Today.

Both Duke and Rutgers clarify that students with religious or medical accommodations can request an exemption.

Missouri State University Safety Director David Hall said the university’s COVID-19 response team is working on ways to incentivize students to get vaccinated.

“We do not have plans to require students to provide proof of vaccination for the fall semester,” Hall said.

Students and community members had the opportunity to receive COVID-19 vaccinations late last week.

On April 8 and 9, MSU partnered with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to offer 10,000 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines at their Mega Vaccination Site at the Hammons Student Center. 6,131 people were vaccinated during the event.

As of April 15, over 25% of the Greene County population is fully vaccinated, according to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Fully vaccinated people should still wear masks and maintain social distancing but can visit other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, according to Center for Disease Prevention and Control guidelines.

