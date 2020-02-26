Missouri State University officials are continuing to monitor the threat of coronavirus to the community in the coming months, especially with the Disease Control and Prevention’s recent warnings, and the partnership MSU has with its “China branch campus” in Dalian, China.
The Office of the President sent a release to the university community on Feb. 26 reassuring faculty, staff and students “a core team meets on a regular basis to discuss the changes and the potential impact to university travel and campus safety. Contingency plans are being developed.”
These personnel, the release read, are participating in CDC calls, maintaining education on disease prevention “and developing health protocols.”
At this time, there are 14 confirmed cases of coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the United States, according to the CDC. This does not include the cruise ship fiasco, where 14 Americans were infected with the virus amidst hundreds others aboard the Diamond Princess. The World Health Organization is monitoring worldwide reports. The latest report states there are over 80,000 cases globally.
The university’s release comes after the CDC’s warning spread of coronavirus into American communities is inevitable.
"Ultimately, we expect we will see community spread in this country," Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said.
"It's not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness," she said.
Now is the time for US businesses, hospitals, and communities to begin preparing for the possible spread of #COVID19. CDC continues to work with business, education & healthcare sectors, encouraging employers to be prepared. Learn more: https://t.co/OUYvMhdIaS.— CDC (@CDCgov) February 25, 2020
The release from the university emphasized there are no cases in Missouri at this time.
On Jan. 29, MSU’s University Communications notified the campus community in a letter that all university travel to China was cancelled amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
Jim Baker, vice president for research, economic development and international programs and Dr. Frederick Muegge, director of health and wellness services, were noted in the letter as being the individuals responsible for making that call after the CDC’s recommendation that all non-essential travel to China be avoided.
The university is continuing to monitor travel advisories from the CDC and university travel.
“Members of campus who are returning from travel where COVID-19 advisories exist are being directed to meet with members of our health team at Magers to undergo health screenings and travel review for determination of whether they can be on campus,” the release states.