COVID-19, more commonly known as coronavirus, has seemingly sent the world into a panic, with some nations shutting down travel outside the country.
Italy is second globally with the most active cases with a total death count at 133 as of March 8, 2020, as well as 19 out of its 20 regions infected.
Due to this, the U.S. Center for Disease Control elevated their travel notice for Italy to a level 3, which advises travelers to reconsider non-essential travel.
This is especially concerning for Missouri State students who are currently on their Study Away trips in Italy.
MSU responded to the travel notice by suspending all travel to countries with level 2 and 3 CDC advisories as of March 3, 2020.
Upon return, students are screened and go through quarantine advisement at Magers Health and Wellness Center and each student’s county health departments are alerted.
Junior Leigh Stracener is one of the many students who were abruptly sent home during time abroad.
“I got to Milan on Jan.13 and was supposed to be there until May 13, but last week my program was canceled and I was sent home,” Stracener said.
Stracener is a graphic design major and was taking 18 credit hours at Milan’s fine arts academy, Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti.
Due to the level 3 travel advisory, all educational activities have been suspended at the Milan campus, forcing Stracener to catch a flight back home.
“I think the people in charge of my program were worried it would affect my plans to return home in May,” Stracener said.
If NABA continued to keep their campus open, students abroad could possibly be stuck there if a level 4 ban was issued, which would prohibit all travel.
While the news was disappointing, Stracener says she does agree with the program’s decision to cut the trip short, due to how flights could be affected in the future.
During her trip, Stracener said she got the opportunity to immerse herself in the experience before the travel advisory.
“I traveled to London and Paris with my roommates, got to see the inside and rooftop of the duomo in Milan, and went to Milan fashion week” Stracener said.
For now, Stracener’s plan is to finish the semester online, and continue communication with Study Away about reimbursement.
In regards to future Study Away programs, the destinations of the eight that are scheduled over spring break are not identified by the CDC as a level 2 or higher and are expected to proceed as promised.
It is unclear if any summer Study Away programs will be canceled yet, but over the past six weeks, Missouri State’s Crisis Management Core Executive Team has met weekly to discuss the current status of COVID-19 and its effect on those regions.
Vice President of Marketing and Communications Suzanne Shaw is on the Crisis Management Core Executive Team, among MSU President Clif Smart and 11 others, and advises students to check the coronavirus page on the Missouri State website for information, as it is updated regularly.
Specific details regarding students who decide to opt-out of their program will be discussed with each individual, but refunds will be received on behalf of the Study Away program.
Other local, available resources to check out are the weekly newsletter Inside Missouri State, as well as the Springfield-Greene County Health Department webpage, as they will post official reports from the CDC.