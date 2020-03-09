For elementary school aged Kayla Curry, knocking on neighbors’ doors asking if they were interested in buying chocolate bars for a school fundraiser caused immense anxiety.
Now, as a young adult, Curry still struggles with anxiety but is not letting it stop her from making a difference in her community.
Last weekend she canvassed for 2020 presidential candidate Bernie Sanders and on Tuesday, March 3, she attended Planned Parenthood’s Lobby Day at the Missouri State Capitol in Jefferson City — all for the first time.
Lobby Day is a select day chosen by non-governmental organizations to meet with state or federal politicians to advocate legislation.
One of Planned Parenthood’s largest volunteer services is participating in Lobby Days across the country.
Planned Parenthood organizers prepare volunteers to have a successful conversation with lawmakers about Missourians’ sexual and reproductive health care rights, according to the Planned Parenthood website.
Back in elementary school, as she rode around on her bike selling chocolate bars throughout her neighborhood, Curry said she always felt a pit in her stomach. However, walking through the halls of the state capitol gave her a different, more intense feeling.
“You get sweaty and your hands shake and your tongue gets twisted when you go to ask the secretary to speak with a Republican senator who wants nothing to (do) with you,” Curry said.
Curry, Missouri State’s Generation Action Twitter Chair, was joined by nine other Generation Action members — and other Springfield community members — for the Planned Parenthood Lobby Day on March 3.
Generation Action is a national college organization sponsored by Planned Parenthood. According to the Planned Parenthood website, Generation Action groups “mobilize advocates for reproductive freedom, raise public awareness about reproductive health and rights and educate young people about sexual health.”
Missouri State’s Generation Action group, active since 2014, has sent members to the capitol to lobby in the past, Curry said.
Despite having friends in the organization who were going to attend the Lobby Day, Curry said she was skeptical to attend at first because she was worried the legislators would make her feel “dumb and uneducated.”
“I was considering not even going because I was like, ‘What am I even going to contribute? I hate confrontation,’” she said.
Upon arriving at the capitol and attending a short preparation meeting for volunteers hosted by Planned Parenthood staff, she said her initial anxieties were eased.
During the meeting, the volunteers were split into teams and given a packet of information — including fact sheets about current bills and a list of legislators to speak with.
Curry said her team wasn’t able to get in contact with every legislator on her list, but the students were able to speak with Crystal Quade, minority floor leader and representative of Greene County.
“I didn’t feel like (my team) accomplished a lot, in the terms of trying to change people’s minds,” Curry said. “At the same time, going in I wasn’t really expecting that I was going to change any Republican’s mind about something. I think just having our presence there in the first place, just taking up space in the halls of a building where really harmful legislation is being passed is a really powerful statement in itself.”
Stacy Sherrod, grassroots organizer for Advocates of Planned Parenthood in the St. Louis and Southwest Missouri regions, said she was proud of all the MSU students who participated in the Lobby Day.
“I think Tuesday was a great day for Missourians because we had a lot of young, excited advocates in the capitol, who were doing some great work,” Sherrod said. “They had a lot of good feedback on the way home from Jeff City.”
Even though she wasn’t able to reach everyone she hoped, Curry said the day was a great learning experience and she plans to attend another Planned Parenthood Lobby Day in the future.
“Like I did when I was selling chocolate, I did it because I want to pull my weight and once you knock on the door and sell your chocolate — or even if you don't sell it — you feel so accomplished after, knowing that you did something that was hard for you but so important,” Curry said.
Sherrod said Planned Parenthood volunteers will return to Jefferson City May 13 to participate at an end of session rally in the Capitol Rotunda.
Kayla Curry is a former reporter for The Standard.