Due to the ongoing COVID-19 virus crisis, Missouri State University has suffered a financial strain from student reimbursements and a freeze on state funding.
MSU’s first action against COVID-19 was a blog post from Magers Health and Wellness Center, advising students and faculty to practice basic health hygiene in response to the virus. On Feb. 26, MSU cancelled travel to China. Throughout March, the situation was monitored and campus updates sent out.
On Friday, March 13, all classes were canceled for MSU, as well as Greenwood Lab School.
The announcement to close campus, extend spring break to Mar. 30 and continue classes online came on March 17. MSU President Clif Smart sent a video announcement on March 19 to faculty and staff detailing the coming changes.
Greene County issued a stay-at-home order on March 24, and classes resumed online March 30.
With campus closed, many students have returned to their hometowns, some even having to return home to parents.
As campus services close, like the Foster Recreation center and eateries, the university has a plan in place to reimburse students for certain services and living quarters. See previous reporting here. According to the Office of the President’s Chief of Staff Ryan DeBoef and Vice President for Marketing and Communications Suzanne Shaw, revenue loss due to COVID-19 will extend into the next fiscal year. They said steps are being taken to help students transition into online classes, focus on still drawing students to MSU, and reduce expenses to the university.
“As a university we are continuing to focus on recruiting, enrollment and retention,” DeBoef said in an email. “We are reaching out to our students during this crisis to help them adjust, address issues they might have with this transition to alternative teaching methods to ensure they are successful and can continue their studies at Missouri State. We are also working to reduce our expenses. Many things are happening.”
DeBoef and Shaw said since the situation is statewide, “shelter-in-place” programs as well as other actions taken towards COVID-19 will result in a statewide-reduced revenue. This means state funding will not be able to address the shortfall.
One of the actions taken was a freeze of state funding. On April 1 Gov. Mike Parson enabled a $180 million budget restriction to help the state with the ongoing COVID-19 situation, though according to a press release, more restrictions may develop depending on the severity of the COVID-19 situation in Missouri.
A released expenditure restriction document from the Missouri Division of Budget and Planning gave a full list of restrictions. A total of $61,321,869 million has been restricted from Missouri four-year educational institutions, and $11,605,267 from Missouri based community colleges.
A full list of all department budget cuts can be found here.
In the press release of the expenditure meeting, Parson said the ongoing situation is taking a toll on the Missouri economy, so the legislature has had to “take a hard look at our budget and make some very difficult decisions.”
The Governor’s Office is hopeful for $315 million in federal funding to help the situation, according to the press release.
In an interview with the Springfield News-Leader, Smart spoke on the university bracing itself against (federal or state) cuts by restricting travel and closing campus.
“There is no travel going on, supply use is substantially less, there are no conferences to attend,” Smart said. “Utilities will go down because most of our buildings are closed and we’ve adjusted the thermostats.”
But MSU will still suffer financially due to reimbursements to students. DeBoef and Shaw said reimbursements “will significantly impact the university’s finances,” and the total will be several millions of dollars. DeBoef and Shaw said the university did not have an exact number at this time.
Smart said MSU will use reserve money and an expected $14 million in federal aid to continue operating.