Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, MSU students have already seen some of their seated classes transition to online. These classes are being charged at the online tuition price, which is a higher rate. Students registered for these classes under the assumption that they would pay the seated tuition price.
In response, Rachel Miller, an MSU senior communication sciences and disorders major, created a Change.org petition one month ago, advocating for the prices to be “leveled.”
“I decided to create the petition because I wanted to advocate for my fellow Missouri State students,” Miller said. “Many students did not know the price difference between seated and online classes and how much their bill changed when their classes got moved (online).”
According to the Office of the Registrar, if an in-state student is taking a seated undergraduate class, the class would cost $228 per credit hour. However, if the student took the same class online, it would cost $299 per credit hour. That is a difference of $71 per credit hour.
Suzane Shaw, vice president of marketing and communications at MSU, agrees with Miller that some class prices were increased.
“The university’s tuition for online classes is more than the rate for (seated) in-state students and less than the rate for out-of-state students,” Shaw said. “This means, some students were charged more than they expected when they signed up for seated classes that were then converted to online.”
University administration is aware of the petition, and President Clif Smart plans to hold a private meeting with Miller during the second week of the fall semester, according to Shaw.
During this meeting, Miller said she plans to discuss how the university can be more economically transparent.
“The problem is that for students who registered towards the beginning of registration, they registered for seated classes and got charged accordingly. Then, those students’ bills increased weeks later when the classes moved online,” Miller said. “I am proposing MSU create a form for students to fill out where students can show the discrepancy between their class registration date when the class moved online and the economic consequences of doing so.”
Shaw said the university should have converted the classes online before registration started.
“Refunding the entire online tuition differential is not financially feasible for the university, and refunding the tuition differential for some students and not others results in students inequitably paying different tuition rates for the same class,” Shaw said. “Converting the classes back to seated risks the health and safety of particular members of the university community.”
However, Shaw said the university has made some changes for students as a result of the transition to online classes.
Until her meeting with Smart, Miller said she plans to continue to push the petition, which as of July 31 has 2,158 signatures, to gain momentum for the meeting. For more information regarding tuition prices, contact the Office of Registrar.