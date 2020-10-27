On Friday, Oct. 9, the Springfield branch of the National Weather Service released its updated drought report. In the report, parts of southwest Missouri had drought level warnings increase from level two (severe drought) to level three (extreme drought). The highest is level four (exceptional drought).
Counties included in the extreme drought as designated by the drought report, which can be viewed online at The National Weather Service, are Christian, Greene, Stone, Barry and Lawrence.
As illustrated in the report, according to the Climate Prediction Center, it does not appear in the 8-14 day or month forecast that there will be much precipitation to come.
Gene Hatch, Springfield National Weather Service meteorologist, said the drought is not caused by not getting rain for a week, but from months of lack of rain.
As a result of this, the ground is dry, but there are other repercussions.
“We also begin to see rivers that run low, farm ponds drying up, lakes levels falling, groundwater levels dropping, farm crops failing and feeding hay to cattle in the summer or fall when it is normally a winter event,” Hatch said.
Hatch said southwest Missouri is currently experiencing a 4 to 8-inch drought. In order to get out of this, there will need to be two to six inches of rain.
In the report, the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) is discussed.
“The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is a drought index that is specifically related to fire potential,” the report stated. “The KBDI is broken into four categories which indicate the susceptibility of ground fuels to fire danger.”
The report illustrates that Missouri is ranked between 400-600 KBDI value. The highest value is 600-800 and the lowest being 0-200. This means the fire risk is high and dry coverage will burn readily.
“As conditions get drier, grass fires and wildfires may occur,” Hatch said. “While many wildfires are caused by natural events, most are caused by, for the most part accidental, human activity. Because of this, making sure that we take care when we are outside to prevent a fire is a good thing.”
However, due to the drought conditions, Hatch said flooding can occur when rain is received.
“As the ground dries it can harden, especially for the rocky and clay-filled soils of the Ozarks, if heavy rain fell on the hard dry ground, some of the rain would soak in, but much would run off, which could lead to flooding,” Hatch said.
For more information regarding the latest drought conditions, visit The National Weather Service’s local website or the Climate Prediction Center’s website.
Just as Smokey the Bear said, “Only you can prevent wildfires."